Strong Storms Leave 10 Dead in Brazil

The floods forced the authorities to declare a state of calamity in Rio Grande do Sul.

The Brazilian civil defense agency confirmed that the death toll from deadly storms that have lashed southern Brazil since Monday rose to 10 on Wednesday, with 21 others still missing.

Flooding and mudslides led the state of Rio Grande do Sul to suspend classes for Thursday, when Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to visit the state to assess the damage and provide federal funding, Governor Eduardo Leite announced.

Leite described the situation as "dramatic," saying help was needed to rescue people trapped in inundated homes.

"Everything indicates this will be the worst climate disaster ever in our state," said Leite, noting the meteorological service has forecast rain through Saturday.

Calamidade devido a fortes chuvas no RS tem 10 mortos e mais de 2 mil desabrigados em todo estado. #BrasilUrgente #BandJornalismo pic.twitter.com/gkC0jdkp1p — Brasil Urgente (@brasilurgente) May 1, 2024

The text reads, "Calamity due to heavy rains leaves 10 dead and over 2,000 people homeless throughout the state of Rio Grande do Sul ."

Some 4,400 residents have been evacuated, with 107 cities declaring a state of emergency.

In Santa Maria, one of the state's major cities, a mudslide took place Wednesday and a river burst its banks and washed away bridges and roads.

Rio Grande do Sul's extreme weather this year follows nine extratropical cyclones in 2023 that claimed more than 100 lives from flooding and mudslides.