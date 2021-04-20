Activists Reject Mining On "National Day of the Indigenous"

The so-called Bill 191 was discarded by Congress in June 2020. Still, lobbyists supported by Bolsonaro are pushing back for the authorities to pass the bill, which would allow for the first time mining, oil, and gas projects, as well as hydroelectric dams.

At least 100 Indigenous people from six Brazilian states demonstrated on Monday in Brasilia against a government bill to legalize mining on their territory. This, as the latest study by the National Committee in Defense of Territories Against Mining, indicates that illegal gold mining in the Amazon has increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The so-called Bill 191 was discarded by Congress in June 2020. Still, lobbyists supported by Bolsonaro are pushing back for the authorities to pass the bill, which would allow for the first time mining, oil and gas projects, as well as hydroelectric dams.

"The indigenous people of #Brasil occupied the walls of the National Congress on the Day of Indigenous Resistance. More than a thousand indigenous people lost their lives to Covid-19 in Brazil. Video of @ApibOficial."

April 19 marks the "National Day of the Indigenous." For the occasion, demonstrators denounced miners and agribusiness initiatives do not respect the Indigenous land. The activists say the government is killing them and wants to devastate their land.

In a Facebook video activist, Eliseu Kaiowa of the Guarani Kaiowa land said that they "are here to ask for respect from the federal government, that they respect our rights. This government is killing us; they want to annihilate our rights and territories."