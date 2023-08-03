Active Shooter Alert, US Senate in Lockdown

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate was locked down afternoon as U.S. Capitol Police investigated reports of "an active shooter" in the office buildings.

"Our officers are searching in and around the Senate office buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating," U.S. Capitol Police tweeted at 2:45 p.m. (1845 GMT).

According to several official reports, the U.S. Capitol Police asked people inside the Senate buildings to shelter in place as police officers were searching the buildings for the suspected shooter.

Moments later, an all-clear was given at 4:04 p.m. (2004 GMT). U.S. Capitol Police said that it was standing by to prepare the Senate office buildings for re-opening.

In an official statement, Thomas Manger, U.S. Capitol Police Chief, said that the 911 call about an active shooter might have been a bogus one and that there was no confirmation of an active shooter.

The Senate is currently in summer recess and most lawmakers are not in Washington, D.C.