AU Urges Investment in Education, Skills Development in Africa

The African Union (AU) on Tuesday called for more investment in education and skills development in Africa by applying a new form of social contract.

According to a statement from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the appeal was made by Mohamed Belhocine, AU Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, while addressing the Fifth Session of the Committee on Social Policy, Poverty and Gender.

Belhocine stressed that a new social contract anchored in education and skills development is the key to unlocking Africa's potential and fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

"The success of a new social contract requires Africa to harness the demographic dividend of its population, especially women and youth, whose energy, creativity and courage must drive its development agenda," Belhocine said.

He also stated that a paradigm shift in the approach to education and skills development is required to move beyond traditional models and embrace innovative methods that harness technology, creativity, and experiential learning.

Furthermore, the AU commissioner emphasized the crucial need to close the gender gap in education and skills development in Africa. "Empowering women and girls through education is not just a moral imperative but an economic one," Belhocine said, adding that "when women have equal access to education and opportunities, they contribute significantly to economic growth and social development."

Belhocine said even though the African continent is the cradle of humanity and the site of unparalleled diversity with a youthful population along with abundant natural resources and a vast potential for growth and prosperity, Africa is grappling with numerous challenges, including poverty, inequality and social disparities. "We must ensure that every child in Africa has access to quality education, regardless of their background or location," Belhocine said.

"We must invest in programs that equip African youth with the skills necessary to thrive in the modern job market. This includes digital literacy, vocational training, and entrepreneurship education. By doing so, we not only unlock economic potential but also foster innovation and self-reliance," he added.