AU To Continued Support for Ethiopia’s Peace Deal

On Nov. 2, 2022, the Ethiopian government and the TPLF signed the COHA in Pretoria, South Africa to end a two-year conflict.

On Thursday, African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat reaffirmed the continental body's commitment to continued support for the peace agreement signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

According to official reports, Faki said in a press release that he affirms the full solidarity and commitment of the AU to intensify support for the implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Areement (COHA) as the implementation moves to the crucial phase of Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR).

Faki also said the AU reassures the people and government of Ethiopia that it stands ready to consolidate the gains being made and to resolve pending issues in the implementation of the COHA.

"The AU Commission chairperson salutes the Ethiopian Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the TPLF hierarchy for the sacrifice, unwavering commitment, and mutual political will to permanently silence the guns in Ethiopia's Tigray Region through the steady, timely and continuous implementation of the AU-facilitated Pretoria Agreement," Faki said.

Violence declined significantly in the months after the peace deal between the government and the TPLF brought an end to the northern Ethiopia conflict, but rose again after conflict broke out in Amhara region this past August.https://t.co/OFXVPi14l1 — Ethiopia Peace Observatory (EPO) (@ACLED_EPO) October 16, 2023

Furthermore, the peace deal includes provisions for the restoration of law and order, restoration of basic services as well as unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.

The AU Commission chairperson also applauded notable milestones recorded over the last year, including the handover of heavy and medium weapons, the restoration of basic services, the resumption of schools and commercial activities in the Tigray Region, the establishment of an Interim Regional Administration, and the establishment of National Commission for Reintegration.