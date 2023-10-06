New Border Management Authority in South Africa

According to Ramaphosa, the BMA is tasked to ensure that the country's immigration laws and regulations are enforced.

On Thursday, South Africa unveiled the Border Management Authority (BMA) in its northernmost province of Limpopo in a bid to combat cross-border crime.

Established in response to a number of serious challenges, the BMA was designed to address security, migration, safety, congestion, and long transit problems at the borders, said President Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of the authority.

"A more secure border is important for curbing illegal migration, human smuggling and trafficking. It will help in combating cross-border crime," he said.

�� President @CyrilRamaphosa delivered the keynote address at the launch of the Border Management Authority at the Musina Showgrounds,m in Limpopo. The President described the official launch as a fulfilment of a commitment to establish a single, integrated and efficient… pic.twitter.com/N64ZMwXrMF — Presidency | South Africa ���� (@PresidencyZA) October 5, 2023

According to Ramaphosa, the BMA is tasked to ensure that the country's immigration laws and regulations are enforced.

He also stated that the new authority will be redeveloping six ports of entry as one-stop border posts.

The recently established South Africa Border Management Authority (#BMA) will make sure that there is an integrated response that results in effective border management. #SecuringOurBorders pic.twitter.com/qd4jH6yNWt — Border Management Authority (BMA) (@bma748517065246) October 6, 2023

While the border guard will be conducting border law enforcement functions, including access control, the South African National Defense Force remains responsible for border protection and safeguarding, said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa also noted that they see the BMA as a vital link in the country's efforts to harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area.