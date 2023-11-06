South Africa to Withdraw Its Diplomats from Israel

Since October 7, Gaza has been under constant bombardment by Israeli forces, which has killed at least 10,022 Palestinians.

The South African government announced on Monday that the country's cabinet decided to withdraw its diplomats in Israel for consultations on the situation in Gaza.

"The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv to hold consultations. The withdrawal for consultations is a serious signal that South Africa takes a very dim view of the situation in that part of the world," Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the presidency, told a press conference.

Ntshavheni said South Africa is disappointed by the continued Israeli bombardment of schools and clinics in Gaza and the closure of humanitarian crossings. "A genocide cannot be tolerated under the surveillance of the international community," Ntshavheni said.

The minister added that "the cabinet has also taken note of the continued derogatory comments by the Israeli ambassador to South Africa about those who oppose the Israeli government's atrocities and genocide."

[MUST WATCH] "A genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated." - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announces that the South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats from Tel Aviv in Israel for consultations. pic.twitter.com/rfwPoG3P2R — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 6, 2023

Ntshavheni brought up the "very untenable" position of the Israeli ambassador to the country, which is why "the cabinet has decided to instruct the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to take the necessary steps within diplomatic channels and protocols to address the conduct of Israel's ambassador to South Africa."

The South African country has recently urged Israel to comply with its obligations under international law, calling on the Israeli authorities to expedite the departure of its nationals from the territory and to protect civilians in Gaza.

Since October 7, Gaza has been under constant bombardment by Israeli forces, which has killed at least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, while more than 25,000 were injured, according to updated data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The collapse of hospitals and shortages of supplies - drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel - amid the Israeli blockade of the enclave have forced the displacement of more than 1.5 million people..