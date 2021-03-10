AMLO Won't Persecute Demonstrators After Women's Day Protests

The President also said that "there are millions of women who defend the cause of equality, that is legitimate, but there is a lot of infiltration." This as the protests left at least 81 people injured.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that his government would not hunt down the violent demonstrators that mixed within the feminist movement during a rally in front of the National Palace on March 8 and attacked the building and the police.

"Punishment, in this case, is public condemnation for what they did; people do not see the use of violence well. It is a contradiction. The grossest and most terrible expression is violence: How can those who are against machismo exert violence?" the president stressed during a press conference.

El combate a la corrupción nos ayuda a financiar el desarrollo de México. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/wb3Fi4oeQK — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) March 10, 2021

"Fighting corruption helps us to finance Mexico's development. Morning press conference."

AMLO confirmed that he would not hunt the violent demonstrators as that would turn them into "victims." He considers that "that no one is persecuted because above all they will feel victims."