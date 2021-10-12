Mexico: AMLO Accuses Foreign Firms in Transport of Stolen Fuel

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed this Monday that there are some foreign companies involved in the transportation of stolen fuel, in an activity known as 'huachicoleo' in the Latin American country.

In his morning press conference Tuesday, López Obrador even gave the name of one of the companies whose permits were suspended due to these illicit activities, the transnational corporation Trafigura.

"In these famous foreign companies, it was found that they were transporting contraband fuel and Trafigura's import permit was suspended," stated the President.

Last September 21, the Ministry of Energy (Sener) suspended five import permits to import gasoline and derivatives to Trafigura, without detailing the causes of this decision, according to local media reports.

According to a graph shown by the chief executive, an average of 4,300 barrels of oil are diverted to the illicit market in the Latin American nation every day.

"In Hidalgo is where we have the most clandestine pipelines," said López Obrador about the illicit fuel market through the seizure of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) pipelines, the primary modality of this multi-million dollar activity.