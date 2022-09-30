AMLO Acknowledges Hacking of Mexican Army's Documents

This happened while the Army was making a change in its information system, President Lopez Obrador explained.

On Friday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) acknowledged that hackers attacked the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA), causing the leak of tens of thousands of documents related to drug trafficking operations and other confidential matters.

Previously, the Latinus outlet reported that the SEDENA servers and their tens of thousands of emails had been attacked. This happened while the Army was making a change in its information system, AMLO said.

According to the journalistic report, the hacked information includes data on the power of the Army within the Mexican state and disputes between the high command of SEDENA and the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR).

There is also information on the health of the Mexican president, who had a heart attack in 2013 and a catheterization in 2021. Leaked data include reports about the "Culiacanazo", a failed operation that tried to arrest the son of drug trafficker Chapo Guzman in 2019.

"What do they disclose? What is in the public domain. Who owes nothing, fears nothing," AMLO commented, mentioning that similar cyberattacks have happened in Guatemala, Colombia, Chile, and El Salvador.

Previously, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) warned that Mexico ranks third in cyberattacks worldwide. Lopez Obrador, however, ruled out implementing further measures to protect the Armed Forces from future hacks.

"What problem can you have if you act with transparency, which is the golden rule of democracy, if you don't lie and speak the truth," AMLO argued.