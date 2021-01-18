ALBA-TCP Promotes Vaccine Bank for Its Member Countries

Venezuela and Cuba advanced today in creating the Vaccine Bank for the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The initiative to guarantee the vaccination of the integration mechanism's peoples was part of the issues addressed during the visit to the Caribbean nation of Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who developed an intense agenda of work with Cuban authorities, said the head of state.

During an assessment of the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Maduro insisted on meeting the medical needs of the Latin American and Caribbean nations, given the existing inequality in access to these inputs at the global level.

Maduro recalled that the project emerged during the XVIII ALBA-TCP Summit held in December, as a way to alleviate the "unfair and unequal" monopoly exercised by a small group of governments in the acquisition of most of the vaccine doses to attend the health emergency in their respective countries.



RT @VTVcanal8: #EnVideo |Pres. @NicolasMaduro: There is a monopoly on vaccines that strips away the unequal world system that exists, and in view of this ALBA has decided to create a Bank of Vaccines, medicines and diagnostic and PCR [...] https://t.co/WualBkqURd — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) January 18, 2021

Recently, the executive secretary of the regional block, Sacha Llorenti, informed that the Social Council of the organism and the board of directors of the ALBA Bank, with headquarters in Caracas, will hold next Tuesday a coordination meeting to ensure access to treatments for the coronavirus disease.

The United Nations Organization (UN) made the leaders of a group of rich countries responsible for ignoring less-developed nations' needs and competing to buy lots of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Now we see how vaccines are rapidly reaching rich countries, and poor countries are not getting any," warned UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who called for solidarity and joint global efforts to overcome the pandemic.