UN Launches $29.2m Appeal to Help la Soufrière Volcano Disaster

According to the UN, "it is estimated that 20,000 persons have been displaced through mandatory evacuation of the red and orange zones, which commenced on April 8." This, as scientists, warn that eruption could occur for another six months.

The United Nations (UN) launched on Tuesday a fundraising program for a $29.2m "Global Funding Appeal for the La Soufrière Volcano Response Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Affected Countries," the organization reported.

According to the UN, "it is estimated that 20,000 persons have been displaced through mandatory evacuation of the red and orange zones, which commenced on April 8." This, as scientists, warn that eruption could occur for another six months.

Global UN Funding appeal of us$29.2 million for humanitarian assistance & recovery for Saint Vincent & Grenadines and affected countries was launched today



Download appeal document ��https://t.co/daBzZfcX9R @reliefweb @UNReliefChief @UN_SDG @UNBdosandOECS @UN_Spokesperson — Didier Trebucq (@dtrebucq) April 20, 2021

The UN explains that the eruption of La Soufrière Volcano is not the only crisis hitting the island. Amid the natural disaster, the Caribbean nation is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and facing "the region’s worst Dengue outbreak in recent history."

During a damage assessment on April 18, the UN resident coordinator for Barbados and Eastern Caribbean countries Didier Trebucq described via Twitter "evacuated villages covered by heavy ashes. Few landslides. Paved roads turned into tracks. Some roofs already collapsed. Cleanup, ecological and human assets. Recovery will require a massive effort," the official said.