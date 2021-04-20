UN Launches $29.2m Appeal to Help la Soufrière Volcano Disaster

The United Nations (UN) launched on Tuesday a fundraising program for a $29.2m "Global Funding Appeal for the La Soufrière Volcano Response Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Affected Countries," the organization reported.
RELATED:
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Remains on Red Alert Status
According to the UN, "it is estimated that 20,000 persons have been displaced through mandatory evacuation of the red and orange zones, which commenced on April 8." This, as scientists, warn that eruption could occur for another six months.
The UN explains that the eruption of La Soufrière Volcano is not the only crisis hitting the island. Amid the natural disaster, the Caribbean nation is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and facing "the region’s worst Dengue outbreak in recent history."
During a damage assessment on April 18, the UN resident coordinator for Barbados and Eastern Caribbean countries Didier Trebucq described via Twitter "evacuated villages covered by heavy ashes. Few landslides. Paved roads turned into tracks. Some roofs already collapsed. Cleanup, ecological and human assets. Recovery will require a massive effort," the official said.