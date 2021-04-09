La Soufriere Volcano Live Update: St. Vincent Prepares Massive Evacuation

Venezuela will send humanitarian aid and risk experts to St. Vincent and The Grenadines to assist in the citizens' evacuation and relocation to safer areas.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines' authorities on Friday ordered the evacuation of thousands of people from the Caribbean nation's two islands due to the imminent eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves informed the evacuees will be moved to Saint Vincent's northern area, which is considered a safe zone.

The Soufriere's explosive eruption could be registered in the next hours or days, although it is not discarded that the volcano could return to normality.

Venezuela will send experts to help authorities address the emergency

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza informed that his country will send humanitarian aid and risk experts to St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

"In the next few hours, the team will depart for the islands to assist authorities in the citizens' evacuation and relocation to safe areas," Arreaza tweeted.

Situación actual en Saint Vincent, Antillas Menores, en medio de las cenizas resultantes de la erupción de hoy del volcán La Soufriere. pic.twitter.com/AFluhmYvcu — ESTENOTICIAS26 �� (@estenoticia26rd) April 9, 2021

The meme reads, "Current situation in Saint Vincent, Lesser Antilles, amid the ash resulting from the La Soufriere volcano eruption today."

Two Cruise Ships will evacuate 15,000 people from the islands On Friday night, two cruise ships from U.S. Royal Caribbean International and Greece's Celebrity Cruises companies will arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assist local authorities in evacuating about 15,000 people. "The 'Serenade of the seas' and 'Celebrity Reflection' cruise ships are already on their way. The crew will take all necessary measures to protect the health and safety of the evacuees," Saint Vincent and Grenadine Islands' government stated. Trinidad and Tobago send a solidarity message On Friday, Prime Minister Keith Rowley assured he is in constant contact with Saint Vincent and Grenadines experts, discussing the La Soufriere volcano's eruption. Rowley, who is recovering from the COVID-19, is a former head of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Unit. The official did his Ph.D. on the La Soufriere volcano and he was present when it erupted in 1979.