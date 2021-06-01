ALBA Debates Role of Media in Defense of Peoples' Sovereignty

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) discussed on Monday the role of the media in defense of the truth and sovereignty of the countries of the region.

In this sense, the Executive Secretary of ALBA - TCP, Sacha Llorenti, while opening the Meeting of Presidents of Television Stations and Public Media of the Alliance, called for consolidating strategic unity within the scope of a trench of revolutionary and mora ideas.

"Our struggle is to build our own destiny in freedom, and for all this the struggle for truth, for the defense of truth, and we must join forces," said Llorenti.

He stressed that in the battle of ideas, the role of the media is not only important, but essential for the peoples of the world, and also stressed that they are the most powerful entity on earth.

Through a videoconference, Llorenti highlighted the important and essential role of the communication work to face media attacks aimed at justifying aggressions against sovereign nations.

He pointed out that the aggressions against some ALBA - TCP countries are accompanied by corporate media, which try to justify the unjustifiable, that is, they try to turn the oppressor into a victim.

"Some campaigns must be carried forward, such as the fight against coercive and unilateral measures, to take this issue next June 23 to the vote of the National Assembly of the United Nations against the infamous blockade perpetrated against the Republic of Cuba," he said.

He proposed that at the meeting of Presidents of ALBA - TCP TV stations and Public Media, a coordinator be appointed so that these efforts are not diluted, and the other proposal is that there be periodic meetings, every quarter or four-month period, of this same team, to give continuity to the different tasks to be agreed upon.

Secretario Ejecutivo @SachaLlorenti: "La nuestra es una lucha por la independencia, por nuestra soberanía, la nuestra es una lucha por la verdad, por la defensa de la verdad. Aunar nuestros esfuerzos no sólo es oportuno sino una necesidad".#AlianzaParaLaVida pic.twitter.com/dxF6wQODbX — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) May 31, 2021

"Executive Secretary @SachaLlorenti: Our struggle is a struggle for independence, for our sovereignty, ours is a struggle for the truth, for the defense of the truth. Joining our efforts is not only timely but a necessity."

He also emphasized that next June 24, Venezuela will organize the Bicentenary of the Battle of Carabobo, being this activity a strategic and key point to understand the struggle that began 200 years ago.

He emphasized that the meeting was held with a view to reestablishing mechanisms of cooperation and exchange of information, which will bring the realities closer, as well as coordinating and agreeing on joint lines, issues of national and international interest, among other matters.

He also publicly acknowledged the work and efforts of the Vice-President for Communication, Tourism and Culture, Freddy Ñáñez and his entire team, who have worked meticulously in the materialization of this important Meeting of Presidents of ALBA - TCP Public Television and Media.

For his part, the Vice-President for Communication, Tourism and Culture, Freddy Ñáñez, welcomed the presence of nine countries that make up the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), including former presidents, former directors, directors and heads of public media, who are part of the region's strength, representative of a new way of thinking, of a new social and cultural political hope.

The Minister of People's Power for Communication and Information also highlighted that 36 media outlets are also participating.

Likewise, Minister Freddy Ñáñez predicted all possible success in the proposals that will be generated in the fruitful and enriching debate that will come out of the Meeting of Presidents of ALBA-TCP Public Television and Media.