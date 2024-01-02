ALBA Celebrates 65 Years of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution

The Cuban revolution is one of the most influential models of resistance and social struggle.

On Monday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) celebrated the 65th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban revolution.

"This January 1 we celebrate together with the Cuban people the 65th anniversary of the triumph of the revolution," ALBA Secretary Felix Plasencia said.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela pointed out that the Cuban revolution is "considered one of the most influential models of resistance and social struggle in Latin America and the world."

Born from an armed insurrection against the U.S.-backed dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, the Cuban revolution was led by Commander Fidel Castro until 2008, when he retired from active public life due to his health conditions.

Today is the 65th anniversary of the Cuban revolution ����.



The most outstanding feature of Cuba's revolution is its internationalism.



Today that means supporting Palestine ����.



Che put it best, "if you tremble with indignation at every injustice then you are a comrade of mine." pic.twitter.com/8jsyYdD3xB — Fiona Edwards (@Fio_edwards) January 1, 2024

ALBA was created as a mechanism of regional integration in 2004 by the Cuban revolutionary and the then President of Venezuela Commander Hugo Chavez.

Currently this integration scheme is made up of Antigua & Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, and Venezuela. Haiti, Syria and Suriname participate as special guests.

During a meeting held in Caracas in November 2023, Tourism Ministers of the ALBA countries rejected the international sanctions applied to Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, highlighting the negative effects that the blockade produces on the development of these three countries.