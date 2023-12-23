Cuban Parliament Approved New Public Health Law

Among the new norms are those dedicated to informed consent, the donation and transplantation of organs, tissues and cells in living donors and the right to a dignified death.

On Friday, after extensive debate in plenary the Cuba National Assembly (Unicameral Parliament) approved a new public health law, which replaces Law 41 has accompanied the national health system by more than four decades.

As updated, comprehensive, protective, built collectively, innovative and ethical, committed to principles as core as human dignity, coherent, in harmony with the legal order of Cuban society, necessary and relevant, respectful, inclusive, visionary, focused on the most sacred human rights: the health and life of people, calified the Cuban Healt minister José Angel Portal Miranda the new law.

He noted that the new legal document "it takes essence of Law 41, is perfected, is enriched, is updated, and then gives way to a new law that transcends the political will to guarantee this right to health and reflects it in legal protection, in a legal body of higher rank".

Among the new norms are those dedicated to informed consent, the donation and transplantation of organs, tissues and cells in living donors and the right to a dignified death through the implementation of end-of-life determinations, and announces that another higher-ranking standard will develop protocols for the approval of life-ending techniques

���� Cuba ya tiene nueva Ley de Salud Pública. La norma que acaba de aprobar la @AsambleaCuba dota a la salud pública cubana de un blindaje jurídico actualizado y garantiza el derecho humano fundamental a la salud y la vida. El compromiso mayor: su implementación efectiva. pic.twitter.com/UymhUt9Vgq — José Angel Portal Miranda (@japortalmiranda) December 22, 2023

Portal Miranda said that everyone is aware that a new law will not transform the insurance problems we have today in the health system. The effects of the post-electoral crisis and a renewed blockade are present every day and are obstacles that we must overcome. Have no doubt that the Cuban State and Government are, within their means, supporting the gradual recovery of the sector.

The deputy and family doctor Luis Ángel Tamayo He stressed that the rule "patentes duties as users, recognizes autonomy and expresses respect for the personal will. This is a necessary law for the protection of the people and health personnel. Let us pass this law and we will be ensuring the future of public health".

Congresswoman Mariela Castro recalled that in the context of legislative reform initiated with the approval of the 2019 Constitution, health has not ceased to be a fundamental issue: "The right to public health is not only recognized, but it is a right conquered and developed throughout the Cuban revolutionary process."