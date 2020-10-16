Trump's Vaccine Won't Be Available Before the Election

Although Pfizer's vaccine is in the final stage of clinical trials, its security data might be available in late November.

The U.S. laboratory Pfizer on Friday assured that its experimental vaccine will not be ready before the presidential elections. If the research carried out with the German company BioNTech does not fail, the vaccine's authorization could happen at the end of November.

This information extinguishes the optimistic vision of President Donal Trump who assured that the Pfizer vaccine could be one of the first drugs to be authorized and used before November 3.

In early October, however, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned that the authorization of an experimental vaccine requires its manufacturer to present data on the drug's safety collected in clinical trials for a period of no less than two months.

Although Pfizer's vaccine is in the final stage of clinical trials, its security data might be available at the end of November, in the best of scenarios.

In early October, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sent a letter to his employees stating that his company will not succumb to political pressure. He also lamented that their scientific work has been involved in the "crossroads" of the U.S. elections.

In this country, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and other pharmaceutical companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine have temporarily suspended their phase 3 tests due to the side effects detected in the volunteers.