Federal Reserve Forecasts US Economic Recession This Year

The U.S. Federal Reserve considers that the country's banking distress will indeed affect the economy.

According to the central bank's minutes released Wednesday, recent banking turmoil in the U.S. leads to forecasts of "a mild recession beginning later this year."

Minutes from the March 21-22 Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting pointed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that triggered a banking crisis in the U.S. with effects on financial institutions around the world.

The FOMC said the Fed believes the U.S. banking distress will indeed affect the economy. In this regard, the meeting summary indicates that "a mild recession beginning later this year" will see "a recovery over the next two years."

Fed officials expect U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 0.4 percent for all of 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Thursday after minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed that Fed officials see the U.S. economy entering a recession in the wake of the banking crisis;



ASX 200 (-0.09%)



Nikkei 225 (-0.33%)



KOSPI (-0.50%) — Dalal Street News (@dsn_dalalstreet) April 13, 2023

The Fed raised benchmark U.S. interest rates by 0.25 percent in March, the ninth hike in 13 months. This brought rates to a record high of 5 percent.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at an annual rate of 5 percent last month, up from an expected 5.1 percent and 6 percent in February.

"Reflecting the effects of expected lower tightness in product and labor markets, core inflation is expected to slow sharply next year," the minutes read.