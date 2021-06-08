91 Colombians Are Still Missing, Ombudsman's Office Warns

Ombudsman Camargo reported 58 murders of citizens. In 20 of these cases, there is evidence that the killings occurred amid protests against President Duque.

The Colombian Ombudsman's Office delivered a report to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) showing that 91 people are still missing as a result of the repression unleashed against citizens by the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) since the protests began on April 28.

Ombudsman Carlos Camargo reported 58 murders of citizens. In 20 of these cases, there is sufficient evidence that the killings occurred amid protests against President Ivan Duque.

The IACHR mission arrived in Colombia on Sunday night as a result of requests made by social and political organizations demanding an immediate end to state terrorism.

On Tuesday, some members of this international observer mission will travel to the cities of Cali, Popayan, Tulua, and Buga, where there have been worrying episodes of human rights violations.

In its report, the Ombudsman's Office also compiled 463 complaints of violent actions against citizens affecting 80 young people, 46 students, 38 women, 36 human rights defenders, 18 social leaders, 10 children, four teachers, six trade unionists, three journalists, and two Indigenous people. In 306 cases there is evidence linking ESMAD members to these attacks.

Camargo expressed concern about the existence of cases of sexual violence that occurred during the repression of citizen protests.

"There are 113 acts of gender-based violence against women and people with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities. Of these cases, one corresponds to violence by demonstrators against a police patrolwoman and 112 correspond to violence by police officers," said the Ombudsman.