81 Venezuelans Return Home From Ecuador With Gov’t Program

A total of 81 Venezuelans returned from Ecuador Tuesday, as part of the ‘Return to the Homeland’ program that has been promoted by President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.

According to the Venezuelans returning their decision is mainly based on the unfulfilled expectations when migrating, lack of opportunities in the host countries, suffering from xenophobia and/or not having the resources to return by their own means.

The migrants were residing in the second-largest city in the country, Guayaquil.

The program ‘Return to the Homeland’, now close to a year operating, began as a social project promoted by the government of the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, for the repatriation of Venezuelans abroad.

More than 15,021 Venezuelans have been repatriated to the country from Latin American countries among them, 7,285 from Brazil; 3,101 from Peru; 3,157 from Ecuador; 764 from Colombia; 434 from Argentina; 276 of the Dominican Republic; 272 from Chile; one from Panama and Uruguay.



However, in less than a year of operation, there are 50,000 more registered to make use of this plan.

The Venezuelan government has ensured that people who return to will be integrated into social programs to guarantee their rights, within the framework of the socio-economic development of the population.