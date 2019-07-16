180 Venezuelans Return Home from Peru

More than 3,000 Venezuelans have returned to the country so far this year, accumulating a total of almost 15,000 returnees.

A total of 180 Venezuelans returned from Peru this Tuesday, thanks to the Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland plan) that has been promoted by the Government of Venezuela.

Distributed in two flights from the morning of this Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday, a new group of Venezuelans will return to the country due to the precarious conditions in which they were living in Peru.

According to the correspondent, Jaime Herrera, some people remained for the next flight schedule to return to Venezuela.

The Plan Vuelta a la Patria, now close to a year of its operation, began as a social project promoted by the government of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, for the repatriation of Venezuelans abroad.

More than 3,000 Venezuelans have been repatriated to the country from Peru and in less than a year of operation, it is about to reach the figure of 15,000 Venezuelans benefited by the Plan Vuelta a la Patria.