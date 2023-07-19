    • Live
6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central American Countries

    Earthquake notice. Jul. 19, 2023.

Published 19 July 2023
"...In spite of the magnitude of the tremor, Salvadoran authorities ruled out launching a tsunami threat..."

On Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 in the Pacific Ocean shook regions of El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, with no fatalities or important damages reported by the authorities.

The Salvadoran Ministry of Environment reported that the epicenter of the tremor was located 66 kilometers south of El Espino beach, in the department of Usulután.

It also indicated that the depth of the telluric movement was 51 kilometers, in the Pacific subduction zone where the Cocos and Caribbean plates collide.

THE LAST. 6.5 magnitude earthquake in El Salvador at 18:22 local time (00:22 UTC) with epicenter 43 km south of Intipucá, La Unión, at a depth of 69.7 km. It was also perceived in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras and Costa Rica.
 

In Honduras, the early warning coordinator of the Permanent Contingency Commission, Juan José Reyes, informed that the earthquake was felt in all the Honduran territory and with greater force in the Gulf of Fonseca, which is shared with El Salvador and Nicaragua.

In spite of the magnitude of the tremor, Salvadoran authorities ruled out launching a tsunami threat.

