The Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics poll showed that two-thirds of the citizenry support nationalizing the health care system to guarantee its universal coverage.

On Thursday, a survey from the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (CELAG) revealed that 57,7 percent of Peruvians support either drafting constitutional reforms or a new Magna Carta.

The study showed that nearly two-thirds of the citizenry support nationalizing the health care system to guarantee its universal coverage and that the State provide social protection to low-income people.

Over 53 percent of respondents considered the State should fund a public pension fund. While 20,2 percent of them thought food subsidies should be prioritized, other 16.5 percent believed that the State should subsidize gas consumption.

About 70,5 percent of those surveyed agreed to tax the mining companies' windfall profits, and other 69,8 percent favored a tax on luxury goods such as high-end vehicles and yachts.

Regarding gender equality, over three-quarters of citizens considered it an important issue to be resolved in the country and 73,1 percent of them agreed that the State should provide resources to women for fighting against gender-based violence. The poll also highlighted that 53,6 percent of those surveyed considered that the opposition is boycotting President Pedro Castillo’s administration and other 54,8 percent assured that the Peruvian outlets are not impartial since they directly attack the government.

Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 31, CELAG collected the information through interviews with 1,963 people, aged between 18 and 70 years, randomly distributed in 17 departments and the provinces of Lima and Callao.

