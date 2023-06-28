    • Live
5.71 Tons of Illicit Drugs Burned Down in Cambodia

  • Drugs burning down at ceremony in Cambodia. Jun. 28, 2023.

    Drugs burning down at ceremony in Cambodia. Jun. 28, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@KhmerTimes

Published 28 June 2023
"...Cambodia's celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse..."

On Wednesday, Cambodia destroyed 5.71 tons of illicit drugs and ingredients at a ceremony held at the Diamond Island in the capital Phnom Penh; Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Kheng set fire to the illicit drugs and substances.

This event comes as Cambodia's celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse at Koh Pich center.

"This clearly demonstrates the government's strong commitment to preventing and cracking down on all forms of drug trafficking," Kheng said.

Kheng has commended authorities at all levels for sparing no effort to suppress all kinds of drug crimes for the sake of the nation's peace, security, safety, public order and development.

According to Chreng Khmao, Phnom Penh Municipal Court's prosecutor, roughly 5.71 tons of illicit drugs and ingredients were destroyed at the event; which included heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, cathinone, ketamine and nimetazepam.

According to official reports from the Anti-Drug Police Department, during the January-May period of 2023, Cambodia has nabbed 7,230 drug-related suspects, including 136 foreigners, and seized nearly 785 kg of narcotics

Cambodia has no death sentence for drug traffickers; under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of drugs could be jailed for life.

by teleSUR/ YBC
