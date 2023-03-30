Cambodia Makes Progress on Children’s Rights, UNICEF Says

The proportion of children attending school increased at all levels in 2021

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Thursday that Cambodia has made great strides in protecting children's rights.

The analysis of children's rights showed that the proportion of children attending school increased at all levels in 2021, reaching more than 60% at the preschool level, 92% at the primary level and 47% at the lower secondary level, according to a UNICEF statement.

However, graduation rates are still very low at 81%, 49% and 26% for elementary, middle and high school education, respectively, it added.

Cambodia has invested greatly in social protection since the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis also showed that in 2019 about 280,000 children benefited from cash aid programs for children and by 2022 that number grew to nearly 700,000, adding that more than 240,000 children were supported by a school feeding program based on local produce.

We have released findings on challenges affecting children and young people’s health, education, and well-being. Participants from the government, civil society, youth, and private sectors discussed these challenges and identified ways to address them. https://t.co/EivJvlwCIh �� pic.twitter.com/QHDx87r3Sq — UNICEF Cambodia (@UNICEFCambodia) March 30, 2023

The analysis found that while the government has made significant progress in efforts to improve the lives of Cambodian children over the past decade, nearly 18% of Cambodians still live below the poverty line and nearly half of Cambodia's population is aged 0-17. It is below the poverty line. Definition of multidimensional poverty.

"Over the last decade, Cambodia has led important progress in the lives of their children," said Will Parks, UNICEF representative to Cambodia. While adding, "I want to congratulate Cambodia, yet we must also recognize the continued challenges that threaten to slow progress toward fully realizing children's rights."

The statement said the findings of the analysis would provide a framework for broader cooperation between the United Nations and UNICEF national programmes in Cambodia over the next five years (2024-2028).