Cambodia to Start Construction of 2nd Expressway in June

On Friday, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Sun Chanthol, stated that Cambodia intends to commence the development of a second expressway connecting its capital, Phnom Penh, to Bavet City in Svay Rieng province situated on the border with Vietnam, on the 7th of June.

At the inauguration ceremony of a vehicle technical inspection center in Phnom Penh, it was announced by Chanthol that the attendance of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has been confirmed for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway project.

"The Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway will have a total length of 138 kilometers, including a bridge across the Mekong River," he said.

According to the minister, the project has been assigned an estimated completion timeline of the latter half of 2026 or the early months of 2027.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a renowned construction firm, which built the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, is set to undertake the development of the Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway.

In October of last year, Cambodia commenced operation of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, which spans a distance of 187 kilometers and connects the nation's capital with the international deep-water seaport city of Sihanoukville.

The freeway, featuring dual lanes, set with emergency lanes on either side, facilitates a considerable reduction in travel time from a previous duration of five hours, via the National Road 4 transportation route linking Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville, to an estimated two-hour journey.