UNICEF Donates Medical Equipment for Oxygen Therapy to Cambodia

On Monday, representatives of UNICEF and Cambodia stated that the UNICEF in Cambodia donated 7 million U.S. dollars’ worth of medical equipment for oxygen therapy.

The handover ceremony was held at Phnom Penh between Will Parks, UNICEF representative in Cambodia, and Youk Sambath, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Health of Cambodia.

"We thank UNICEF for their valuable support in effectively addressing the COVID-19 crisis and ensuring uninterrupted access to essential healthcare services for women and children, such as routine immunization and maternal and neonatal care," Sambath said.

"Our partnership with UNICEF helps enhance our healthcare infrastructure and boost human resource development. Today's contribution of oxygen medical supplies is a step towards upgrading our medical equipment and monitoring system, which can reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates," she added.

According to Parks, during the COVID-19 pandemic, global access to oxygen was unequal, which impacted most low- and middle-income countries.

"We are proud to play a part globally in addressing this equity gap, while also enhancing Cambodia's capacity to lifesaving measures for children and their families," he said.

Parks also stated that, UNICEF remains committed to supporting the Cambodia in ensuring quality and equitable access to primary health care, reducing further child and neonatal mortality “so that all children have good health and a better chance to reach their full potential.”

A joint press statement explained that the equipment donated include oxygen concentrators, patient monitors, pulse oximeters, resuscitators, and other oxygen therapy accessories that will be distributed through 131 health facilities, including national, provincial, and district hospitals and health centers.

"Newborn deaths make up almost half of child under-five deaths, a proportion that has not decreased over the past years," the statement said.