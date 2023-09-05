4 Dead After Extratropical Cyclone Hits South Brazil

During the last quarter, the state of Rio Grande do Sul has been hit by several extratropical cyclones.

On Monday, the passage of a new cyclone left four deaths and damage in about twenty municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, bordering Uruguay and Argentina.

In the last 24 hours, intense rainfall, strong gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometers per hour, and hail have been reported, which have caused flooding and landslides in at least 21 municipalities of Rio de Grande do Sul.

The Civil Defense confirmed that two people in the town of Ibiraiaras were swept away by the current while they were traveling in a vehicle.

In Passo Fundo, a man was electrocuted in the middle of a hailstorm, while in Mato Castelhano, a person lost his life trying to cross a river with a truck. In other cities, hail, falling trees and floods have damaged dozens of homes.

���� O Rio Grande do Sul também está sofrendo com fortes inundações. pic.twitter.com/ozrja06s2I — Prof Danuzio Neto | OSINT Geopolítica Atualidades (@danuzioneto) September 5, 2023

The text reads, "Rio Grande do Sul also suffers severe flooding."

During the last quarter, the southern region of Brazil has been hit by several extratropical cyclones, a meteorological phenomenon that did not usually occur in this part of the country.

In June, the passage of an extratropical cyclone caused the death of 16 people and some 15,000 evacuees in Rio Grande do Sul, as a consequence of landslides and floods.

A month later, a second cyclone left one dead, twenty injured and around a million people without power. In August a third cyclone passed without major damage being reported.

The effects of the new cyclone are expected to reach the southeast region, where the states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro are located. Currently, they are on yellow alert.

