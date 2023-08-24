Brazilian Deputies Approve Minimum Wage Increase

"...439 votes in favor and one against, the bill will be sent to the Senate, where it should also be approved without major obstacles..."

On Wednesday, the plenary session of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved the provisional bill to set the minimum wage at 1,320 reais (US$ 272) as of last May.

With 439 votes in favor and one against, the bill will be sent to the Senate, where it should also be approved without major obstacles and then be sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva before August 28, when the deadline for the provisional measure expires.

The Brazilian president raised the minimum wage by 18 reais (3.7 dollars), which went into effect in May, but had 120 days for its definitive approval by Congress.

FAZ O L!



O salário mínimo *aumentou!*��



O poder de compra *aumentou!*��



E a cesta básica *baixou* de preço!����



É o Governo Lula cuidando do povo brasileiro! ���� pic.twitter.com/HhSQNRSzdS — Humberto Costa (@senadorhumberto) August 23, 2023

The minimum wage *increased!* Purchasing power *increased!* And the basic basket * dropped * in price! It is the Lula Government taking care of the Brazilian people

In Wednesday's session, the deputies approved that people earning up to two minimum wages need not file income tax returns.

Acabamos de aprovar, por 439 a 1, MP que reajusta o salário mínimo e amplia a isenção do imposto de renda.

É o segundo aumento real em seis meses, no governo passado o povo amargou quatro anos de congelamento do mínimo.

Vitória do Governo Lula, vitória do povo brasileiro! pic.twitter.com/rSU5wXRima — Paulo Guedes do Lula (@deppauloguedes) August 24, 2023

We have just approved, by 439 to 1, an MP that readjusts the minimum wage and extends the income tax exemption. It is the second real increase in six months, in the last government the people suffered four years of freezing the minimum. Victory for the Lula Government, victory for the Brazilian people!

Another of the measures approved was the calculation of the minimum wage for 2024 and subsequent periods, which will now be based on the inflation of the previous year plus the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of the two previous years.

If Brazil does not show growth in the biennium, this will not be taken into account and only inflation will be applied to establish the minimum wage.