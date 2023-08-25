Brazilian President Begins African Tour With Visit to Angola

In Sao Tome and Principe, Lula da Silva will participate in the summit of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries.

On Thursday night, Brazilian President Lula da Silva arrived in Angola for a two-day official visit. He was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Tete Antonio at the 4 de Quatro de Fevereiro airport in the country's capital, Luanda.

"Today my first official visit to an African country begins in Angola, a country with which we share the same language, a lot of history, blood ties, and a common culture. There is enormous potential in our relationship, which had been neglected in recent years," Lula said.

On Friday morning, the Brazilian leader will meet with President João Lourenço, with whom he will address issues related to the relations of both countries.

During the meeting, both leaders will sign various bilateral cooperation agreements. Later, Lula will visit the Angolan National Assembly and will speak at the closing ceremony of the Angola-Brazil Economic Forum, an event in which Lourenço will also participate.

On Saturday, the Brazilian president will visit the main naval base of Angola and a hospital. Lula will leave Angola on Sunday for Sao Tome and Principe, the last stop on his African tour.

The text reads, "President Lula during an official visit to Angola."

Brazil has signed strategic cooperation agreements with South Africa and Angola. During his second presidency in 2010, Lula signed a deal with Angola, allowing the South American country to strengthen its diplomatic ties.

Currently, Brazil and Angola maintain seven cooperation projects and are discussing the implementation of another three agreements related to health and education.

In addition, both nations are studying the possibility of implementing projects in the areas of environment, geoprocessing, geology, health, energy, urbanization, and public safety.

Among the most outstanding Brazilian cooperation actions in Angola is the Cunene Valley Regional Development Program. In this drought-stricken region, the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA) will implement planting and irrigation techniques similar to those used in the Sao Francisco river valley in northeastern Brazil.

In Sao Tome and Principe, Lula will participate in the summit of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), an organization to which Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, and East Timor belong.