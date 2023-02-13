Mexico to Donate $6 Million to Syria for Earthquake Victims

The death toll in Syria is confirmed at 4 574 one week after the earthquakes, while in Türkiye, it has reached 31 643, according to the authorities report.

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, announced today the donation by the Mexican government of six million dollars for Syria, following the February 6 earthquakes, which have left more than 36 thousand dead and nearly 85 thousand injured, together with Türkiye.

"By instruction of President López Obrador, Mexico donates 6 million dollars, through the UN, to the victims of the earthquake in Syria" said the foreign minister through his official Twitter account.

During the Mexican President's regular press conference, Ebrard said that the United Nations (UN) would channel the aid to Syria. Mexico's donation of six million dollars "will be deposited as soon as we receive the bank account," the foreign minister said, noting that it will be made Tuesday.

Mexico has already sent medical and food service teams and 35 search and rescue experts from the Army's Emergency or Disaster Immediate Response Team (ERIED), to Türkiye, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Por instrucciones del Presidente López Obrador México dona 6 millones de dólares , a través de la ONU , a las víctimas del sismo en Siria. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) February 13, 2023

On instructions from President López Obrador, Mexico is donating 6 million dollars, through the UN, to the earthquake victims in Syria.

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and the Mexican Red Cross are among the agencies involved in search and rescue efforts in the areas affected by the strong earthquakes of Monday, February 6.

According to the head of the National Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Mexican rescuers have managed to rescue four people alive. They have recovered 29 bodies in the search through the rubble.

Cresencio Sandoval has confirmed the death of one of the Mexican rescue mission's search dogs. Proteo died early Sunday morning during the search for survivors and the dead in the rubble.