Mexico to Donate $6 Million to Syria for Earthquake Victims

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, announced today the donation by the Mexican government of six million dollars for Syria, following the February 6 earthquakes, which have left more than 36 thousand dead and nearly 85 thousand injured, together with Türkiye.
RELATED:
US Sanctions on Syria Proof of Indifference to Human Rights
"By instruction of President López Obrador, Mexico donates 6 million dollars, through the UN, to the victims of the earthquake in Syria" said the foreign minister through his official Twitter account.
During the Mexican President's regular press conference, Ebrard said that the United Nations (UN) would channel the aid to Syria. Mexico's donation of six million dollars "will be deposited as soon as we receive the bank account," the foreign minister said, noting that it will be made Tuesday.
Mexico has already sent medical and food service teams and 35 search and rescue experts from the Army's Emergency or Disaster Immediate Response Team (ERIED), to Türkiye, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
On instructions from President López Obrador, Mexico is donating 6 million dollars, through the UN, to the earthquake victims in Syria.
The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and the Mexican Red Cross are among the agencies involved in search and rescue efforts in the areas affected by the strong earthquakes of Monday, February 6.
According to the head of the National Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Mexican rescuers have managed to rescue four people alive. They have recovered 29 bodies in the search through the rubble.
Cresencio Sandoval has confirmed the death of one of the Mexican rescue mission's search dogs. Proteo died early Sunday morning during the search for survivors and the dead in the rubble.