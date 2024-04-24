324 Bodies Recovered in Khan Younis Hospital

Some of the bodies were found naked and with their hands tied, and among them are the bodies of wounded, elderly people and women.

324 bodies have been recovered from mass graves in areas of the Nasser hospital in the city of Khan Youni, the Gaza Strip Civil Defense reported Tuesday.

Another 51 bodies were unearthed, of which 30 have already been identified.

According to the spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, some of the bodies were found naked and with their hands tied, and among them are the bodies of wounded, elderly people and women.

The incident constitutes a grave violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, said Shamdasani, who called for further investigations into possible war crimes.

In early April, at least 381 bodies were discovered after the second siege of the occupation forces against the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa.

For his part, the permanent representative of Iran to the United Nations Office at Geneva (Switzerland), Ali Bahreini said in a letter to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights that attacking hospitals and treatment facilities are examples of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The spokesman for the United Nations General Secretariat, Stéphane Dujarric, also made a statement, describing the findings as worrying and urging a thorough investigation.