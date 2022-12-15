3 Killed, Dozens Injured After Tornadoes Rip Through Louisiana

"Unfortunately, this severe weather event is not yet out of our state," Governor John Bel Edwards said.

At least three people have been killed and dozens more injuried as of Wednesday after a massive winter storm spawned intense tornadoes across the southern U.S. state of Louisiana.

One person was killed, and eight others were injured Wednesday when a tornado ripped through Killona, a small neighborhood in St. Charles Parish, the parish's president Matthew Jewell said. Multiple residences were heavily damaged in Killona as police were checking residences for injured or trapped people.

Earlier on Wednesday, rescuers found the body of a 30-year-old mother under debris one street away from her home destroyed by an EF-2 tornado hitting Keithville on Tuesday night, according to the Caddo Parish sheriff's office. The body of her 8-year-old son was also found in the woods about a half mile away from their home.

Over 30,000 homes were left without power Wednesday afternoon after another tornado battered the New Orleans metro area including Gretna and Arabi, which were hit by an EF-3 tornado in March. At least five people were injured in New Iberia on Wednesday when a tornado touched down. A hospital and several homes were damaged with people trapped.

In Farmerville, rescuers searched overnight for victims of a tornado that struck a neighborhood on Tuesday evening, which injured nearly 25 people, some critically.

This was a big one! Incredible footage of the #tornado moving through New Orleans, #LAwx just moments ago. Again, footage sped up 5x w/ enhanced +contrast.



Farmerville Mayor John Crow said the tornado badly damaged an apartment complex where 50 families lived and wiped out a neighboring mobile home park with about 10 homes.

"Unfortunately, this severe weather event is not yet out of our state as it now moves into Central and South Louisiana. Please stay weather aware and follow the directions of local officials," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who declared a state of emergency.

At least 48 tornadoes have been reported since Tuesday from Oklahoma and Texas eastward to Louisiana and Mississippi, the National Weather Service tallied on Wednesday. Nearly two dozen tornadoes have been confirmed as of Wednesday evening, including six rated EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale and at least one EF-3.

"A powerful system continues to produce heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and areas with a wintry mix across the north and central Plains. Severe storms with all hazards, including intense tornadoes, and heavy to excessive rain that could cause flash flooding can be expected across the Deep and Middle South," the National Weather Service said.