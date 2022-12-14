One Dead, Dozens Injured After Tornadoes Hit South-Central US

The severe weather threat will continue into Wednesday and Thursday as the southern United States is bracing for heavy rains and northern states face blizzard conditions.

On Tuesday, one person died, dozens were injured and two were missing after tornadoes tore through swaths of several south-central U.S. states.

In Louisiana, a young boy was found dead in a wooded area, where his home was destroyed, after a tornado touched down south of Shreveport city, while "search efforts for his mother will continue by many first responders and search teams," the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said.

A woman and a man were hospitalized with injuries, and two people were missing, it said. "Several structures were damaged. Electrical lines and trees were also knocked down."

About 20 people were injured in Farmerville, Louisiana, a town about 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Monroe, where there were multiple reports of damage Tuesday night.

In northern Texas' Grapevine, a city of around 50,000 residents, a tornado injured five people, whom NBC News reported to be minors, and damaged businesses, including a shopping mall, a Sam's Club, a Walmart and a gas station.

Another two people were wounded when wind flipped their vehicle in Texas' Wise County, said the county emergency management office.

More than 100 flights into and out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area airports were canceled and over 1,000 were delayed on Tuesday, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

North Texas residents were urged to take shelter Tuesday morning as the National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes near Fort Worth. The storm is part of a large system spanning the central U.S.



Read more: https://t.co/nP4oX0osxV pic.twitter.com/IeAYIJzMa8 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 13, 2022

As of Tuesday afternoon, five tornadoes have been confirmed across northern Texas and a dozen may have occurred, which will be confirmed by storm surveys, according to the National Weather Service.

In Oklahoma's McClain County, a tornado with winds of up to 125 miles per hour was on the ground for around three miles, NBC News reported. So far no injuries have been reported, but county officials reported multiple "family structures damaged."

Tuesday also brought a slight risk of excessive rainfall in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, with 2 to 4 inches of rain and flash flooding possible.

They're part of a massive winter storm system pummeling the Rockies and the Northern Plains states, with more than 10 million people under winter weather warnings or advisories.

