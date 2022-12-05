Colombia: Landslide Leaves 27 Dead in Risalda

The landslide occurred as a result of the heavy rains that the La Niña phenomenon has been fostering since August 2020.

On Sunday, a landslide in the department of Risalda buried a bus and left 27 people dead. Rescue efforts continue and new bodies could be found.

"It is with sadness that I must announce that so far 27 people, including 3 minors, have lost their lives in the tragedy of Pueblo Rico, Risaralda," President Gustavo Petro said, adding that his administration will provide comprehensive support to the families of the victims.

Previously, the National Unit for Risk and Disaster Management (UNGRD) informed that 7 corpses have been identified and 5 injured people were receiving medical attention in Pereira.

The landslide occurred when a part of the mountain fell away, taking with it a piece of the road connecting the departments of Risaralda and Choco.

For the third year in a row, La Niña will be the primary driver for our winter weather.



Here's what that means for Atlantic Canada: https://t.co/RHVa2nbjsC #WinterForecast pic.twitter.com/FOEoxvfVkQ — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 5, 2022

The landslide buried an intermunicipal transport bus that left Cali bound for the municipalities of Condoto and Quibdo, in the department of Choco.

UNGRD Director Javier Pava and Risalda Governor Victor Manuel Tamayo traveled to the site of the incident to verify what had happened.

The landslide occurred as a result of the La Niña phenomenon, which has been present in Colombia since August 2020. UNGRD technicians explained that the landslide was the consequence of weeks of intense rains that have generated superficial mass movements.