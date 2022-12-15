Floods in DR Congo Leave 140 Dead So Far

On Tuesday, entire neighborhoods were flooded with muddy water, and houses and roads ripped apart by sinkholes.

According to the latest count, flooding in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has left at least 140 people dead, 280 houses destroyed, and over 38,000 families affected since 2019.

"The secretary-general extends his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the DRC," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres. "He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured."

On Tuesday, entire blocks of Kinshasa were hit by huge rains and landslides that destroyed houses and swept away cars. The floods also destroyed homes and farmland, schools and other public infrastructure in some provinces.

"The government has announced a three-day period of national mourning. Entire neighborhoods were flooded with muddy water, and houses and roads ripped apart by sinkholes," local outlet UNews reported.

A section of the major road linking Kinshasa to the neighboring Kongo Central Province, a primary provider of food products, collapsed, raising fears of an increase in food prices. The government also warned that areas risk erosion due to flooding.

The capital city joins a growing list of provinces impacted by floods since October. National and provincial authorities are leading the response.

"We ourselves and our partners are in contact with the authorities and are standing by ready to help if asked," Dujarric added.