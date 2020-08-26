Afghanistan: Flash Flooding Kills at Least 100 People

The number of casualties may rise as there are many people still buried beneath the mud.

At least 100 people died after flash floods devastated parts of Charikar city in Parwan, Afghan authorities reported on Wednesday.

Heavy rain severely hit Charikar overnight, and the flooding instantly killed entire families, many children included since at least 300 houses were destroyed, according to reports by Ahmad Tameem Azimi, spokesman for the Disaster Management Ministry.

The official explained that floodings also blocked the highways to neighboring provinces, wiped out all the crops in the eastern province of Nuristan, and destroyed houses and roads in Kapisa, Panjshir, and Paktia provinces.

Video: Parwan residents speak of this morning's devastating flooding in Charikar. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/ZSQ7ZnqTtL — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2020

The authorities reported that more than 2000 houses were affected in the region, and over 1000 people have been displaced.

Moreover, the Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for Parwan province, said that the number of casualties may rise as there are many people still buried beneath the mud.

The office of Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said via Twitter that "the Ministry of Finance will allocate funds and the operational unit of the citadel in the reconstruction of the Charikar Canal, and all relevant departments." Furthermore, all victims will receive emergency assistance.

