Honduran Women Reject Congress' Ban on Safe, Legal Abortion

Honduras' feminist organizations Tuesday took to Tegucigalpa's streets to reject a constitutional reform establishing an absolute prohibition of abortion.

The new legislation passed by three-quarters of the 128-member Parliament gives a fetus the same legal status that a person has.

"The country has just gone back decades in terms of public policies in favor of the rights of women who are often victims of violence and mistreatment," Quality of Life organization's Director Para Cruz declared.

During the protest, feminists also demanded separating the church from the State and raise awareness about gender-based violence.

Protests in Honduras one of the few countries to have a complete abortion ban. Feminists and activists fight to repeal the ban. pic.twitter.com/0LuMNGC3Il — American.Anarchist (@JohnJ0Donnell) January 27, 2021

In this Central American country, one out of four women has suffered physical or sexual abuse, according to the Violence Observatory at the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH). "Not even in cases of rape, women will have the right to safe abortion. Today we are plunged into sadness and despair," Cruz added. Women's rights advocates urged President Juan Orlando Hernandez to approve the national state of emergency over the increase in femicides. They recalled that one woman is violently murdered every 22 hours in the country. In 2020, authorities recorded 105,000 complaints from women physically or psychologically assaulted amid the confinement to contain the pandemic.