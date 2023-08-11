22 Pairings to Compete in the Argentine Primary Elections

On Sunday, the Argentines will attend the Primary, Open, Simultaneous, and Mandatory Elections (PASO) to choose those who will become candidates for the presidency.
RELATED:
Argentina: Police Brutality Leads to Death of Facundo Molares
Those politicians who win the PASO will participate in the presidential elections on Octuber 22. In the event of a second round, the Argentines will go to the polls on November 19. The winner will assume the presidency on December 10.
The 2023 PASO will take place in a context marked by protests over the consequences of foreign debt, which forced President Alberto Fernandez to sign policy agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The presidential race has also been marred by the repression against Indigenous Peoples in the province of Jujuy, where right-wing Gerardo Morales, who is also a candidate, imposed a Constitutional reform that facilitates large-scale mining operations.
“The Indigenous peoples' protests in Jujuy are not a reaction to the Constitutional reform. It is exactly the other way around: the reform is the subnational government's reaction to the growing organization of the Indigenous peoples, who seek to defend their territories,” writer Manuel Fontenla explained.
Below are the 22 presidential pairings that will seek to win the support of the militants of their parties in order to continue in the presidential race:
1-Union for the Homeland:
Light Blue & White list: Sergio Massa - Agustin Rossi
Just and Sovereign list: Juan Grabois - Paula Abal Medina
2- Together for Change
Change of Our Lives list: Horacio Rodriguez Larreta - Gerardo Morales
The Force of Change list: Patricia Bullrich - Luis Petri
3- Freedom Advances
Freedom Forever List: Javier Milei - Victoria Villarruel
4- We Do It for Our Country
We Do list: Juan Schiaretti - Florencio Randazzo
5- Left Front and Workers-Unit (FIT-U)
Unite and Strengthen the Left list: Myriam Bregman - Nicolás del Caño (PTS)
Fighters Unit list: Gabriel Solano (PO) - Vilma Ripoll (MST)
6- New MORE
Anti-Capitalist Left list: Manuela Castañeira - Lucas Ruiz
7- Labor Policy
Workers Unit list: Marcelo Ramal - Patricia Urones
8- Free South
Blue and Red list: Jesús Escobar - Marianella Lezama Hid
9- Principles and Values Front
Land, Roof, Work list: Guillermo Moreno - Leonardo Fabre
10- Federal Patriot Front
United Homeland list: Cesar Biondini - Mariel Avendaño
11- Liber.Ar Front
Demo list: Nazareno Etchepare - Fernando Lorenzo
Reconquest list: Ramiro Vasena - Víctor Lagonegro
12- Dignity Youth Left Movement (MIJD)
Dignity list: Raúl Castells - Adriana Reinoso
Confederal list: Santiago Cúneo - Gustavo Barranco
13- Youth Project
Peace, Democracy & Sovereignty list: Mempo Giardinelli - Barbara Salernou
United Homeland list: Martin Ayerbe Ortiz - Hugo Rodriguez
Todex list: Reina Xiomara Ibañez - Gonzalo Rodrigo Ibarra
14- Union of the Democratic Center
Argentina Liberal Opening list: Andrés Passamonti - Pamela Margaride Fernandez
15- National Order Neighborhood Action Movement
Neighborhood Commitment list: Humberto Albarracin - Dario Pastore.