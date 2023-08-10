Argentine Campaign Halted Due to Violent Death of Girl

"Nothing will bring Morena back to life. However, this horrific crime, which shocks the entire community, will not go unpunished," said Buenos Aires Governor Kicillof.

On Wednesday, the violent death of an 11-year-old girl paralyzed the electoral campaign in Argentina, a country that is holding primary elections next Sunday.

Morena Dominguez was going to her school when she was attacked by two individuals on a motorcycle who wanted to steal her backpack. The girl was dragged along the ground and received a strong blow to the liver that caused internal bleeding. She later died at the Evita hospital in the city of Lanus in the province of Buenos Aires.

At the moment, there are seven people in custody, among whom is a 14-year-old minor who initially confessed to having participated in the attack but later changed his statement.

After the news about the attack on the Argentine girl broke, the main presidential candidates announced the suspension of various political activities that they had planned until Thursday, when the electoral campaign period closes.

Argentina's primary elections: If the right-wing advances, freedom retreats https://t.co/u5smSrt6bU — Pressenza in English (@PressenzaIPA) August 9, 2023

Sergio Massa, the Economy Minister who is sponsored by Peronism for the presidency, suspended a political event in La Plata, the capital city of the Buenos Aires province.

"Given the painful crime of Morena, Union for the Homeland decided to suspend the campaign closing ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at the Argentine Theater. We stand in solidarity with her relatives and ask for justice," the ruling party tweeted.

"Nothing will bring Morena back to life. However, this horrific crime, which shocks the entire community, will not go unpunished," said Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, who will also contest the Open, Simultaneous, and Mandatory Primary Elections ( PASO), from which the candidates who will compete in the general elections on October 22 will emerge.