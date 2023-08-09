Massa Predicts Peronist Victory in the Argentine Primaries

On Sunday, Argentines will define the lists of pre-candidates who will compete in the general elections that will take place on October 22.

On Tuesday, Sergio Massa, the Unión por la Patria (UxP) presidential candidate, affirmed that “whatever it costs, we must win” in the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (PASO) that will take place in Argentina on Sunday.

"ON August 13, we will decide which Argentina we are going towards," he said during the closing ceremony of the campaign of Leandro Santoro, the UxP candidate for governor of Buenos Aires.

Massa, who is the current Economy Minister in the administration of President Alberto Fernandez, called on the Peronist militancy to make Santoro the most voted PASO candidate.

Besides swearing that he will be the "Argentine workers' president", Massa said that his economic policies will be focused on recovering the purchasing power of wages.

China has stepped in to help Argentina pay off its debt to the IMF (International Monetary Fund).



Sergio Massa, Argentina’s economy minister, announced yesterday that to fulfil its US$2.7 billion payment obligations to the IMF, Argentina reached an agreement with China to secure… pic.twitter.com/s1kk7ZnH3S — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) August 1, 2023

“We are going to further lower the Income Tax and further improve family allowances”, Massa said, adding that he will defend the increase to the lowest wages.

The Peronist candidate strongly criticized Together for Change, stressing that this right-wing party promotes policies that affect the population's most vulnerable sectors.

“They seek to eliminate severance pay, paid vacations, and collective labor agreements. They speak of 'work' as a cost and not as our society's most important instrument of dignity. We have the responsibility to defend workers' rights,” Massa stressed.

