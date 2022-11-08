President Maduro Calls to Halt the Destruction of the Amazon

The Venezuelan leader urged the countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) to reactivate their mechanisms of coordinated action.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro called on South American countries to stop the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and start a coordinated, efficient, and active recovery process for this biome of global importance.

During the high-level dialogue "Amazon as a Pillar of Climate and Life Balance" held within the framework of COP27, he urged the countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) to reactivate their mechanisms of action to respond to contemporary challenges.

Maduro stressed that the first action to advance in the recovery process of the Amazon rainforest is the reactivation of ACTO, an institution that has demonstrated the capacity to monitor what is happening in the Amazon and propose pertinent actions for its conservation.

The Bolivarian leader pointe out that the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the Colombian presidency means good news for the Amazon basin due to his commitment to the defense of nature.



President Maduro also highlighted that the ongoing UN Climate Summit offers a concrete opportunity for countries to commit to taking action to protect the Amazon.

Previously, on Sunday, the Indigenous peoples living in the Amazon sent a message to the countries participating in the COP27 climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, warning that the world's largest tropical forest could quickly become a mere savanna.

"The Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA) Jose Gregorio Diaz Mirabal called for protecting 80 percent of the Amazon by 2025, warning that the Amazon could reach a point of no return," Egypt Today reported.