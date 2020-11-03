2020 Elections Updtate: The USA Decides Its Future Today

The 2020 elections came amid a surging COVID-19 pandemic in the United States with over 9.2 million cases and over 230,000 deaths reported as of Nov. 2.

Polling stations opened early in eight states

The first polling stations opened this Tuesday at 6 a.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT) to start a historic day in which the country decides between current President Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia began voting at 6 a.m., while some voters could cast their ballot an hour earlier in Vermont, where polling places opened at 5 a.m. local time.

The 2020 U.S. elections, including presidential and congressional races, came amid a surging COVID-19 pandemic in the country, with over 9.2 million cases and over 230,000 deaths reported as of Monday evening, both the highest in the world.

The raging pandemic has partially contributed to an unprecedented early voting turnout. More than 97 million Americans have cast ballots ahead of Election Day by ways of early voting or mail-in ballots, according to the U.S. Elections Project website.

Moreover, many voters are worried by the reality of an increasingly divided nation suffering from bitter partisan fights, violent racial conflicts and worsening social injustice

Voting begins with first ballots cast in New Hampshire

Election Day voting kicked off in the United States early Tuesday morning with first ballots cast in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, two small towns in the northeastern state of New Hampshire.

Voters are choosing their preferred candidates for U.S. president and New Hampshire governor, as well as federal and state legislative seats in the midnight voting, a tradition that began in Dixville Notch in 1960.

FIRST: Let’s make sure #EveryVoteCounts.



THEN: Let’s permanently end “voter suppression” as a thing that’s even possible — by passing a new Voting Rights Act — & expanding the map of covered jurisdictions.



A perfect place to start: all the places working hard to suppress votes. https://t.co/KdJjTdbPT2 pic.twitter.com/ZZh2pVDNuY — Dean Wallace ���� (@deanofdublin) November 3, 2020

In the makeshift "Ballot Room" at Dixville Notch's Balsams Resort, Les Otten, one of the only five local registered voters, cast the first ballot.

Otten, identifying himself as "a lifelong Republican," said that he is voting this time for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who's challenging sitting President Donald Trump.

"I don't agree with him on a lot of issues," Otten said of Biden in a video posted on Twitter before the voting. "But I believe it's time to find what unites us as opposed to what divides us."

Biden maintains the lead in the polls

At the start of Election Day, Joe Biden had the support of 51 percent of the U.S. citizens in voting intention, compared to 44.1 percent for Trump, according to the average of the polls collected by RealClearPolitics.

These polls reflect direct voting intention. The figures are not indicative of the final result because the 538 members of the electoral college will define who the next U.S. President will be. This final decision cannot be known on Nov. 3.