UN Chief Calls for Renewal of Black Sea Grain Initiative

"The world needs safe and unimpeded navigation for exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizer from Ukraine," Guterres said..

On Thursday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative as Russia has agreed to resume its participation.

"Now that the initiative has fully resumed, I appeal to all parties to concentrate efforts in two areas: first, to renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Initiative; second, to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer. I am fully committed -- along with the UN system -- to the achievement of both these essential objectives," he said.

The initial duration of the initiative, which allows the export of Ukrainian grain and other products from Black Sea ports, is 120 days and expires on Nov. 19. The parties had agreed that the deal could be extended automatically on the condition that no party objects.

The Russian announcement on Saturday of the suspension of its participation in the deal had dampened hopes for its renewal. Days later, Moscow said it will resume its participation after days of diplomatic engagement.

The world needs safe and unimpeded navigation for exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizer from Ukraine through the Black Sea, and the world needs concerted efforts to urgently address the global fertilizer market crunch and make full use of Russian export capacity, said Guterres.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative is making a difference," the UN chief said, noting that 10 million metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped through the Black Sea corridor so far.

"Despite all the obstacles we have seen, the beacon of hope in the Black Sea is still shining. And the initiative is working. It is our collective responsibility to keep it working smoothly," he added.