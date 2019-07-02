Multimedia > Galleries

Total Solar Eclipse in South America 2019

Parts of South America experienced on Tuesday the first total solar eclipse since 2017. Chile and Argentina had 100 percent visibility as the moon passed between Earth and the sun, to complete the awe-inspiring sight. 

Thousands of tourists from all over the world are flocked to La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile in order to see the astronomic event. 

According to NASA, the total eclipse is expected to last up to four minutes, depending on the location. A partial eclipse was seen in other parts of South America, including Bolivia, Peru, and Ecuador. 

People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile. Photo:Reuters
People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile. Photo:Reuters
A partial solar eclipse was seen in northern parts of South America. Photo:Reuters
A partial solar eclipse was seen in northern parts of South America. Photo:Reuters
A man tests special glasses for the total solar eclipse in Incahuasi, Chile. Photo:Reuters
A man tests special glasses for the total solar eclipse in Incahuasi, Chile. Photo:Reuters
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. Photo:Reuters
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Tourists sit at a campsite at the Mamalluca Observatory, in Valle del Elqui, Chile. Photo:Reuters
Tourists sit at a campsite at the Mamalluca Observatory, in Valle del Elqui, Chile. Photo:Reuters
NASA said totality was expected to begin around 4:38pm local time in La Serena, Chile, and end at around 4:40pm. Photo:Reuters
NASA said totality was expected to begin around 4:38pm local time in La Serena, Chile, and end at around 4:40pm. Photo:Reuters
A man observes the sun with his telescope in the street in the town of Vicuna, Chile, Photo:Reuters
A man observes the sun with his telescope in the street in the town of Vicuna, Chile, Photo:Reuters
People are seen before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2, 2019. Photo:Reuters
People are seen before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Published 2 July 2019 (20 minutes ago)
