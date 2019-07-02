Total Solar Eclipse in South America 2019

Parts of South America experienced on Tuesday the first total solar eclipse since 2017. Chile and Argentina had 100 percent visibility as the moon passed between Earth and the sun, to complete the awe-inspiring sight.

Thousands of tourists from all over the world are flocked to La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile in order to see the astronomic event.

According to NASA, the total eclipse is expected to last up to four minutes, depending on the location. A partial eclipse was seen in other parts of South America, including Bolivia, Peru, and Ecuador.