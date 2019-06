Muslims around the world are celebrating the three-day Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Celebrations begin with a special early morning prayer in mosques and open-air spaces and later move on to feasts and festivals.

The timing of Eid al-Fitr, or "feast of the breaking of the fast", begins with the first sighting of the new moon, and it often varies from country to country.