Latin American Women Mark International Safe Abortion Day

Women in Latin America and other parts of the world gathered on Sept. 28 to mark the International Safe Abortion Day. It was marked as a day of action for decriminalizing abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean in 1990.

The Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) declared the day in 2011 as an international day to commemorate the passing of the Law of Free Birth. Brazilian parliament passed the law on Sept. 28, 1871, to provide freedom of children of enslaved people.

In 2015, the name was changed to International Safe Abortion Day and 83 protests were organized in 47 countries by activists and NGOs.