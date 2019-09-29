Multimedia > Galleries

Latin American Women Mark International Safe Abortion Day

Women in Latin America and other parts of the world gathered on Sept. 28 to mark the International Safe Abortion Day. It was marked as a day of action for decriminalizing abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean in 1990. 

The Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) declared the day in 2011 as an international day to commemorate the passing of the Law of Free Birth. Brazilian parliament passed the law on Sept. 28, 1871, to provide freedom of children of enslaved people. 

In 2015, the name was changed to International Safe Abortion Day and 83 protests were organized in 47 countries by activists and NGOs. 

galeria7
An activist covers the face of a statue with a bandana as she takes part in a protest, part of a movement known as
An activist covers the face of a statue with a bandana as she takes part in a protest, part of a movement known as "Marea Verde", to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo:Reuters
The protests on International Safe Abortion Day come after the Mexican state of Oaxaca on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize abortion, making it only the second region after Mexico City to permit the procedure.
The protests on International Safe Abortion Day come after the Mexican state of Oaxaca on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize abortion, making it only the second region after Mexico City to permit the procedure. Photo:Reuters
Mexico is a predominantly conservative and Roman Catholic country and the president himself has avoided taking a clear stand. Mexico City legalized abortion in 2007.
Mexico is a predominantly conservative and Roman Catholic country and the president himself has avoided taking a clear stand. Mexico City legalized abortion in 2007. Photo:Reuters
Ecuadorean women took to streets three times withing two weeks as the country’s parliament vetoed a bill seeking legal abortion in cases of rapes.
Ecuadorean women took to streets three times withing two weeks as the country’s parliament vetoed a bill seeking legal abortion in cases of rapes. Photo:Reuters
Ecuadorean women with the banner:
Ecuadorean women with the banner: "Together with our rights to say." Photo:Reuters
Women with green smoke in front of the attorney general’s office in Quito, Ecuador.
Women with green smoke in front of the attorney general’s office in Quito, Ecuador. Photo:Reuters
Women in Mexico demanding their right to safe, legal, and free abortion.
Women in Mexico demanding their right to safe, legal, and free abortion. Photo:Reuters
Published 29 September 2019
Galleries galerias telesur
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.