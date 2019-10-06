Ecuador: Protest Against IMF Reforms Met with Police Brutality

Ecuadoreans continued to protest against President Lenin Moreno after his government announced "Paquetazo", a package of austerity policies to comply with suggestions presented by the International Monetary Fund in exchange for billions of dollars of loans.

Transport workers went on strike on Thursday, paralyzing the whole country, before they ended their strike on Friday in return for an increase in public transport fares. Moreno's government announced Thursday evening a state of exception for 60 days in response to the strike and to nationwide protests.

Despite meeting severe police repression and declaration of State of Exception, the protesters continued demonstrations in various parts of the country. Despite the end of the strike, currently, large crowds of Indigenous people are marching towards the capital Quito as they vow to continue with the strike in rejection of the right-wing reforms and demanding an end to mining activities in their lands.