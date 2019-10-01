China Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Communist Revolution

China celebrated Tuesday 70 years since Chairman Mao proclaimed the Peoples Republic, following years of revolutionary war. China held military and civilian parades, in a show of strength, culminating in Tian'anmen Square where President Xi Xinping addressed crowds.

"Chinese people of all ethnic groups have made great achievements that amaze the world over the past seven decades through concerted efforts and arduous struggle...On our journey forward, we must uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China, maintain the principal status of people, and stay on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics," President Xi told the crowds.