China Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Communist Revolution

China celebrated Tuesday 70 years since Chairman Mao proclaimed the Peoples Republic, following years of revolutionary war. China held military and civilian parades, in a show of strength, culminating in Tian'anmen Square where President Xi Xinping addressed crowds.

"Chinese people of all ethnic groups have made great achievements that amaze the world over the past seven decades through concerted efforts and arduous struggle...On our journey forward, we must uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China, maintain the principal status of people, and stay on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics," President Xi told the crowds. 

Photo:Xinhua
President Xi addresses crowds
President Xi addresses crowds Photo:Xinhua
Photo:Xinhua
Peoples Liberation Army on the military parade, displaying both the Communist Party flag, and China's five star national flag
Peoples Liberation Army on the military parade, displaying both the Communist Party flag, and China's five star national flag Photo:Xinhua
Those from China's ethnic minorities attended ceremonies to celebrate the Peoples Republic
Those from China's ethnic minorities attended ceremonies to celebrate the Peoples Republic Photo:Xinhua
Female members of the PLA march in Beijing.
Female members of the PLA march in Beijing. Photo:Xinhua
China's firepower on display at the military parade
China's firepower on display at the military parade Photo:Xinhua
Citizens listen to speeches, with Chairman Mao's portrait looking on
Citizens listen to speeches, with Chairman Mao's portrait looking on Photo:Xinhua
Evening ceremony in Beijing
Evening ceremony in Beijing Photo:Xinhua
Published 1 October 2019 (16 hours 23 minutes ago)
