News > Saudi Arabia

Yemen Demands Saudi Arabia to Stop New Air Attacks

    A boy cries after his community was destroyed in an attack by the Saudi Arabian-led coalition. May, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @HerryNapit

Published 25 May 2020 (4 hours 20 minutes ago)
At least three civilians were killed in the recents attacks, which took place during the religious festival of the Islamic tradition Eid al-Fitr.

Yemen's Army spokesman, lieutenant general Yahya Sari, warned on Sunday that Saudi Arabia will suffer serious consequences if air strikes against its country continue.

In the last few hours, the Saudi coalition has launched 48 new air strikes against the provinces of Marib, Hajjah, Saada and Al-Jawf in Yemen.

Nine of the 48 air attacks were launched against the city of Mayzar, located in the province of Marib. 

Saudi fighters also launched six bombings against Al-Jawf Governorate, 15 against the Abs and Harad district in Hajjah Governorate and 18 against the Maran, Malahit and Baqim districts in Sa'adah Governorate.

At least three civilians were killed in the attacks, which took place during the religious festival of the Islamic tradition Eid al-Fitr.

Saudi Arabia has once again attacked Yemen, even though it announced a unilateral cease-fire on July 8 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yemeni army has confronted the aggressors, and has launched attacks against their military positions in Yemen.

With the support of the forces of the Ansarolah people's movement, Yemen has carried out several retaliatory offensives against military positions and airports within Saudi territory.

